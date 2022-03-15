Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GENI. Benchmark reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.23.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $848.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.94. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Genius Sports by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Genius Sports by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 475,799 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.