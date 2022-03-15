Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) to announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

GMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.86.

Shares of GMAB stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,912. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 418,099 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 63.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 51,019 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 47.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 10.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

