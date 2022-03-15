Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CMPRF opened at $0.75 on Friday. Gentera has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.
Gentera Company Profile (Get Rating)
