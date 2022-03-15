Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Shares of Geodrill stock opened at C$2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Geodrill has a 12-month low of C$1.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.26.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

