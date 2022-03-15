Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Separately, Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.60.

NYSE:GTY opened at $27.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.86. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 3,110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

