Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 556,400 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 776,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,371,000 after purchasing an additional 341,884 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,590 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ:LAND traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 409,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,255. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.06, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -186.20%.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

