Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.47. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $98.29.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

