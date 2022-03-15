Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $26.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $381.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Specialty Property, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

