Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ GBLI opened at $26.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $381.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.24.
About Global Indemnity Group (Get Rating)
Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Specialty Property, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Indemnity Group (GBLI)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.