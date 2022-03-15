Global Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $175.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.95. The stock has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

