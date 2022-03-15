Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,385,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta stock opened at $146.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.28 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.84 and its 200 day moving average is $222.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

