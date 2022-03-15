Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.11

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.11 and traded as low as C$20.22. Global Water Resources shares last traded at C$20.48, with a volume of 5,100 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$463.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 175.81%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

