Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AUMN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of AUMN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.91 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.07. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 52.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 243,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 207,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals (Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

