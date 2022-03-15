Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Up 32.6% in February

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the February 13th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 122.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goodman Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Goodman Group stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. Goodman Group has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

