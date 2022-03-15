Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.95

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 444025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC started coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.89.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $8,150,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

