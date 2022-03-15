Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 5,346.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRCL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

