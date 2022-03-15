Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Down 7.8%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.66. Approximately 1,186,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,986,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market cap of C$609.46 million and a P/E ratio of 12.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

