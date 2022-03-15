Gravity Finance Price Down 16% Over Last 7 Days (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $122.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.73 or 0.06651077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,416.06 or 0.99614628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00040468 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

