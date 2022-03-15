Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Shares of GRVY opened at $43.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $302.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -0.08. Gravity has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 7.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

