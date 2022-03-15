Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPLB remained flat at $$0.35 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. Green Planet Bioengineering has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.39.

Green Planet Bioengineering Co, Ltd. operates as a shell company, which engages in the acquisition and merging in an existing business operation. The company was founded on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

