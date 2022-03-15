Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $45.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,875 shares of company stock valued at $149,669. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter worth $1,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 208,792 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 366.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 72,928 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 377.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 129,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.