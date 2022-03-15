Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Grifols alerts:

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.67. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth $38,959,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after buying an additional 164,006 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth $573,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,040,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 296,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 20,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.