Grin Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $15.26 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,718.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.65 or 0.06559293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.94 or 0.00268447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.70 or 0.00735301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00065719 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.44 or 0.00468608 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.68 or 0.00360768 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

