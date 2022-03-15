Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.40.
NASDAQ GO traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,274. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $42.29.
In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,187 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 967.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 126,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 196,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.
About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
