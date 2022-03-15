Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.40.

NASDAQ GO traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,274. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,187 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 967.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 126,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 196,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

