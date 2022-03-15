Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 56,664 shares.The stock last traded at $131.70 and had previously closed at $128.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 27.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

