GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) by 243.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in GT Biopharma were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTBP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in GT Biopharma by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 15.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTBP. Zacks Investment Research raised GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS GTBP opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

