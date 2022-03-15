Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreases Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NetEase were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NetEase by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,243 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in NetEase by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,039 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,652,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in NetEase by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $120.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.