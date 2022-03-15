Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $974,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $273.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.71 and a 200-day moving average of $293.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.18 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

