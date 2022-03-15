Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $697.53 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $793.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $868.89.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.50.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

