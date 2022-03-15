Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $561,000 Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth $19,117,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after purchasing an additional 600,848 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 681.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 643,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 561,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 501,931 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 24.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after purchasing an additional 149,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2673 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.62%.

IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

