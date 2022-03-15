Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Purchases 900 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SunPower were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 106.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SPWR stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.00.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPWR. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

