Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,110 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of First Solar by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 369,850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Solar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $222,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $569,855. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

