Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSE:HMM) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSE:HMM – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Hammond Manufacturing’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.
Hammond Manufacturing has a 1-year low of C$1.72 and a 1-year high of C$2.38.
Hammond Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.