Handy 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $103,569.00 (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Handy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $103,569.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.73 or 0.06651077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,416.06 or 0.99614628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00040468 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

