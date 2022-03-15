Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given New €150.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from €120.00 ($131.87) to €150.00 ($164.84) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €167.00 ($183.52) to €165.00 ($181.32) in a research note on Monday. Cheuvreux raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.67.

OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $151.38 on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.03 and a 200-day moving average of $130.92.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

