HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) CEO Sells $755,000.00 in Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $804.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HONE shares. StockNews.com lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

