Hathor (HTR) Achieves Market Cap of $101.76 Million

Hathor (HTR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001142 BTC on major exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $101.76 million and $3.46 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hathor has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00044491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.76 or 0.06532322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,004.30 or 0.99770094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00040549 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 903,980,784 coins and its circulating supply is 228,035,784 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

