Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Capitalization Tops $90.75 Million

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 101.7% higher against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $90.75 million and $2.64 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.47 or 0.00008739 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,691.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,651.52 or 0.06680299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.89 or 0.00271824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.02 or 0.00735731 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00066029 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.92 or 0.00473447 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.49 or 0.00353956 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,162,748 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

