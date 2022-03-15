HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAG. Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

MAG Silver stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.90 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. FMR LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in MAG Silver by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 44,853 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 129.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 77,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MAG Silver by 57.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 67,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MAG Silver by 147.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

