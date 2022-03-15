HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 484,300 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 631,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $692.05 million, a P/E ratio of 241.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.72. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $139.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 571.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

