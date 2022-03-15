Head to Head Analysis: Cybin (CLXPF) and The Competition

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Rating) is one of 685 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cybin to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cybin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cybin N/A N/A N/A Cybin Competitors 34.68% -22.42% 2.36%

This is a summary of current ratings for Cybin and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cybin 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cybin Competitors 182 715 1016 21 2.45

Cybin currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,246.15%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.66%. Given Cybin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cybin is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cybin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cybin and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cybin $680,000.00 -$24.42 million -3.25 Cybin Competitors $1.11 billion $50.62 million -19.81

Cybin’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cybin. Cybin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cybin competitors beat Cybin on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Cybin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cybin Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products. The Natures Journey segment focuses on non-psychedelic medical mushroom nutraceutical products. The company offers its products through various form factors, such as capsules, powders, and effervescent tablets. Cybin Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

