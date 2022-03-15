Head-To-Head Contrast: SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) vs. ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) and ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get SolarWinds alerts:

This table compares SolarWinds and ImageWare Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds -5.80% 3.59% 1.82% ImageWare Systems 286.20% -55.16% 89.37%

SolarWinds has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImageWare Systems has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SolarWinds and ImageWare Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds $718.63 million 2.44 -$51.41 million ($0.32) -34.13 ImageWare Systems $4.78 million 1.82 -$7.25 million $0.01 2.50

ImageWare Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SolarWinds. SolarWinds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ImageWare Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of SolarWinds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of SolarWinds shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SolarWinds and ImageWare Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds 1 5 1 0 2.00 ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

SolarWinds currently has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 95.36%. Given SolarWinds’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Summary

SolarWinds beats ImageWare Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SolarWinds Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImageWare Systems, Inc. engages in the development of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions and the provision of patented biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. Its digital identity solutions include the ImageWare digital identity platform, identity proofing, identity authentication, and identity management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.