Head to Head Survey: Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) and Its Rivals

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vintage Wine Estates to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million $9.87 million 825.83 Vintage Wine Estates Competitors $11.96 billion $2.00 billion -25.35

Vintage Wine Estates’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates. Vintage Wine Estates is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates N/A 2.83% 1.35% Vintage Wine Estates Competitors -32.43% -153.36% -21.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.9% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vintage Wine Estates and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vintage Wine Estates Competitors 275 1269 1445 32 2.41

Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus price target of 14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.70%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 115.24%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vintage Wine Estates has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

