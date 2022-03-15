Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Given New C$10.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CDDRF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of CDDRF stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

