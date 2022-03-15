Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.52.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of HP stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,912. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.

In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,921,000 after purchasing an additional 521,367 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,345,000 after acquiring an additional 155,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,107,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,348,000 after acquiring an additional 31,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,270 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

