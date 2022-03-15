Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($86.81) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($92.31) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €83.25 ($91.48).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €65.74 ($72.24) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($142.47). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €75.39.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

