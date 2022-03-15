Hershey Creamery Co Plans Dividend of $4.60 (OTC:HRCR)

Hershey Creamery Co (OTC:HRCR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 14th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 4.60 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

OTC HRCR remained flat at $$3,320.00 on Tuesday. Hershey Creamery has a one year low of $3,100.00 and a one year high of $3,320.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,104.28.

