Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) COO John A. Gatling Sells 2,453 Shares

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) COO John A. Gatling sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $76,386.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.90. 1,008,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,879. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.86. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.517 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

