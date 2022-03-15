Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the February 13th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holcim presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of HCMLY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 133,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,356. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

