Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Shares Down 10.3%

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Rating) was down 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

About Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

Horizon Group Properties, Inc engages in the real estate business. Its portfolio includes factory outlets and shopping centers. The company was founded on June 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

