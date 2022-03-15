Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $868.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) will announce $868.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $846.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $883.55 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $342.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 153.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $2,523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,507,014. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,750,000 after acquiring an additional 144,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,085,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $101.90. The stock had a trading volume of 48,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,445. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.85.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.